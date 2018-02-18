#SYRIAEditor's choice 18.02.2018 - 1,314 views
5 (2 votes)
Ahrar al-Sham And Nour al-Din al-Zenki Merge To Form New Armed Group In Northern Syria 5 out of 5 based on 2 ratings. 2 user reviews.

Ahrar al-Sham And Nour al-Din al-Zenki Merge To Form New Armed Group In Northern Syria

Donate

On February 19, the Ahrar al-Sham Movement and the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement announced in a joint statement that they are merging their forces to form a new armed group in the Syrian governorate of Idlib. The name of the group is the Syria Liberation Front (SLF).

Ahrar al-Sham And Nour al-Din al-Zenki Merge To Form New Armed Group In Northern Syria

Click to see the full-size image

According to the statement, the SLF will fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies. However, Ahrar al-Sham and Nour al-Din al-Zenki stressed that the SLF will also stand against anyone who works against “the revolution’s forces”.

According to Syrian opposition sources, the SLF will be led by Jaber Ali Basha, a senior commander of Ahrar al-Sham. These reports are yet to be confirmed by the SLF.

Ahrar al-Sham is considered a terrorist organization by several countries including some US allies like Egypt and the UAE. On the other hand, Nour al-Din al-Zenki, which used to receive support from the US, is also well-known for its numerous war crimes, especially during the Aleppo battle in 2016. These war crimes incident include the public beheading of an ill Palestine minor.

Some Syrian opposition activists believe that the creation of the SLF is an attempt to counter the influence of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib governorate. The decision to form the SLF was even taken to stop HTS from launching a large attack against Nour al-Din al-Zenki, according to this version.

HTS openly accused Nour al-Din al-Zenki of assassinating its Egyptian scholar “Abu Ayman al-Masri” on February 17 and even threatened on to conduct direct actions if al-Zenki refues to hand over the killers of al-Masri.

The FLS will not likely be able to counter the influence of HTS in Idlib governorate, as the majority of the foreign fighters and religious scholars there are supporters of HTS. Some local sources believe that HTS will be able to defeat the SLF within days in any future military confrontation, the way HTS had defeated Ahrar al-Sham and Nour al-Din al-Zenki many times before. However, even in this case, the creation of the SLF is a threat to the HTS influence.

Donate

Tags:, ,

SouthFront

Do you like this content? Consider helping us!

  • Merijn

    I Remember you…. you people behead little Kids!!!
    They’ll come for you to avenge him, my Demonic Brothers!!! They’ll chop you up…..

    • PZIVJ

      Death to Al-Zenki, hopefully they take out some HTS rats

      • Icarus Tanović

        Death to Al Zenki and all Wahabie vermin.

  • TheSecular

    Jaysh Al-Hurr (Free Syrian Army) has already been defeated in Idlib and it doesn’t stand a chance against the Nusra Front.
    Though I do think for civilians sake they should try to convince SLF to fight Nusra before the SAA comes in and rescues them from certain persecution.
    But overall, I don’t see a difference except for the Flag.

  • grandel

    Hopefully this will make it easier to find these murdering baztards.

  • Barba_Papa

    It doesn’t matter how much you polish a turd, underneath the shine there’s only shit.

  • Anthony Paul Mapes

    Ok so I know this ain’t a “joint ops room” but I still think it counts as a shot of whiskey in the drinking game!

    * raises glass and knocks back a strong one*

    In all seriousness: terrorists joining terrorists too fight terrorists to then fight the SAA, fuck a few goats, behead a couple of kids, stage a gas attack and finish off with a cup of tea at Ali’s snakbar!
    There literally trying to give themselves a reason to exist especially as public support for these groups has wained over the last couple of years after showing there true colours, extorting, kidnapping and press ganging youths into there so called units. People are fed up and just like the did against nusra they will rise to denounce them!

  • Pave Way IV

    Someone needs to tell these primates and their US handlers that changing names after getting their asses kicked doesn’t count as a ‘do over’. Nothing is reset. They don’t become a fresh, new undefeated rebel group. They’re just the same old has-been head-choppers that will continue to get their asses kicked again and again. Swapping flags is never going to change that, regardless of what their CENTCOM bosses tell them. The war is over for you, head-chopper. Find yourself a nice goat and settle down.

    • You can call me Al

      Fine yourself a nice goat and have kids !!!

      Think about it…….